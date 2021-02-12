Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Sells 124,309 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $6,282,576.86.

John T. Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, John T. Mcdonald sold 7,080 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $354,212.40.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, John T. Mcdonald sold 13,588 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $679,807.64.

On Wednesday, January 27th, John T. Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $85,017.00.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $50.18 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Upland Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

