Insider Selling: Superior Resources Limited (SPQ.AX) (ASX:SPQ) Insider Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Resources Limited (SPQ.AX) (ASX:SPQ) insider Simon Pooley sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

About Superior Resources Limited (SPQ.AX)

Superior Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Mount Isa style deposits and Tick Hill project located in northwest Queensland; and the volcanogenic massive sulphide and porphyry copper style deposits situated in northeast Queensland.

