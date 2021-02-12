Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $393,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,995.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $332,250.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Elena Gomez sold 17,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,158,890.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,064. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 465,376 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 328,541 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

