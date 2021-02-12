Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells 54,827 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,483,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,743 shares in the company, valued at $44,138,648.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $584,517.28.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $543,647.04.

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

