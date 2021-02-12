Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harrie Schippers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12.

PCAR opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $3,285,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in PACCAR by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,857,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

