Insider Selling: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Sells 25,105 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of KBH stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,369,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in KB Home by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 125,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
