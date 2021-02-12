Insider Selling: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Sells 25,105 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,369,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in KB Home by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 125,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

