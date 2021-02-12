Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Sells 46,042 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $828,295.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,543,538.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jim Frankola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $806,194.48.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jim Frankola sold 1,200 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $18,540.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,196,993.42.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

