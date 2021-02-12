Insider Selling: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Sells 42,762 Shares of Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $218,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

