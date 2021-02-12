Insider Selling: Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Insider Sells $265,148.00 in Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander Mark Schobel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

