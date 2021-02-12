Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,418,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.54 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

