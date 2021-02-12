Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,418,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.54 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
