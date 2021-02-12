Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £149.04 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($194.72).

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.85) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.91 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The company has a market capitalization of £890.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

