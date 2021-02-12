Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inovalon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 5.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,996 shares of company stock worth $2,941,859 in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INOV opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 695.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

