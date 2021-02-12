InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.34-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.18 million.InMode also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.34-2.45 EPS.

INMD stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.39. 17,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,279. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

