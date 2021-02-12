Ink Protocol Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $576,251.72 and $46,807.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.85 or 0.01085525 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.67 or 0.05541922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027483 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00020238 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00033877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

