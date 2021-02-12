Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

NYSE NGVT traded down $4.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.49. 589,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $79.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

