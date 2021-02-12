ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 120,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in ING Groep by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 643,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth $80,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in ING Groep by 23.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

