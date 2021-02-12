Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 111,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,819,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.83 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.