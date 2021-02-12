Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $89.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Incyte stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Incyte by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

