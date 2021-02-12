Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $565,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

