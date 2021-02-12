Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Up 9.4% Following Strong Earnings

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) traded up 9.4% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.05 and last traded at $69.84. 869,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 421,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.89.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

About Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.