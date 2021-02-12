Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Impinj’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.08 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

