Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $360.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.35.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $451.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.72. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $460.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

