Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $360.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.35.
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $451.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.72. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $460.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.