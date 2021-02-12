Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.65.

ITW opened at $200.94 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

