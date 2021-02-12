II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $152.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,707,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $122,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,717 shares of company stock valued at $23,533,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

