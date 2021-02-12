II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $6,244,658.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,717 shares of company stock worth $23,533,276. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

