II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.88.

IIVI stock opened at $99.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -905.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $6,244,658.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,717 shares of company stock worth $23,533,276. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in II-VI by 30.6% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

