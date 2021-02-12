Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.07

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 16286438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$8.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

