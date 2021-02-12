ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.30.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.65. 4,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,140. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.15 and a 200 day moving average of $194.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

