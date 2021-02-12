ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE ICL opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.