ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,231 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $126,074,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,764 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,574,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 209.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

