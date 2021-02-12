Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Santander lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of IBDRY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,932. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

