IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,752 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of IAA worth $34,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IAA by 15.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in IAA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.