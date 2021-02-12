iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 76.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded iA Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

IAFNF stock remained flat at $$44.68 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. iA Financial has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $56.92.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

