iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$68.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) alerts:

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) stock traded up C$1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,025. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.12. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.38 and a 12-month high of C$73.87. The company has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.