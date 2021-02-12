HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $22,733.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00061033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00288368 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00102547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00090643 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,029.67 or 1.02747564 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

