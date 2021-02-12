Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.27.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.53.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

