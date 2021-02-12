HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,414 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $30,740,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 90,702 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

