Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70

Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HUNT opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.42. Hunters Property Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

