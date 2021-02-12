Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70

Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HUNT opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.42. Hunters Property Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.
About Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L)
