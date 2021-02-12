Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.77. 1,140,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,472,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.19% of Hudson Technologies worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.