HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) Stock Price Up 36.4%

HST Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSTC) shot up 36.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 6,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 1,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

HST Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSTC)

HST Global, Inc, an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company, develops and/or acquires a network of wellness centers for the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late stage cancer worldwide. It also focuses on the homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing for the treatment of late stage cancers and other life threatening diseases.

