Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

HWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

