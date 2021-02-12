Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0687 on Exchanges

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.01085618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.89 or 0.05499093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.