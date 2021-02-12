Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in Honeywell International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $201.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.71 and its 200-day moving average is $184.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

