Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Plans $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

NYSE HON traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,563. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

