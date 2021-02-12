HOMIHELP Tops One Day Volume of $3,527.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $3,527.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for $2.38 or 0.00004957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00287410 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00101916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00091907 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,324.57 or 1.02665844 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

