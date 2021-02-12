Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Short Interest Up 94,700.0% in January

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 94,700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HMLA opened at $0.01 on Friday. Homeland Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
Homeland Resources Company Profile
