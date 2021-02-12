Holo Hits One Day Volume of $75.92 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $220.03 million and approximately $75.92 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 66.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00057053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.31 or 0.01079503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.00 or 0.05377749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026560 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,695,671,900 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.