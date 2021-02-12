Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $254.88

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $254.88 and last traded at $254.84, with a volume of 53 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.36.

The stock has a market cap of $543.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

