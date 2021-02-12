Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE HI opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,291,000 after buying an additional 145,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after buying an additional 583,103 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after buying an additional 489,804 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 163,669 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.