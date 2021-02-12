Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.50-3.66 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,604. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.22.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

