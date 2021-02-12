Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.50-3.66 for the period.
Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,604. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.22.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
